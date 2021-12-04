Shakeel Khan, 26, and Amir Khan, 27, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis on October 17, 2018.

Shakeel Khan, 26, Amir Khan, 27, Jailed, Caught With £11,000 of Cocaine in Bradford

Shakeel Khan, of Ashgrove, Bradford, was imprisoned for a total of three years after breaching a suspended sentence for theft from a vehicle.

Amir Khan, of Pembroke Street, West Bowling, Bradford, was locked up for two years and nine months.

Prosecutor Martin Robertshaw told Bradford Crown Court that the men were implicated in the drugs packing and distribution centre after the police raided the address more than three years ago.

The officers arrived at 9.40pm after being told that a large quantity of drugs had been dropped off there.

Shakeel Khan turned up at the address an hour later and Amir Khan handed himself into the police, the court was told.

The police recovered £1,290 of cocaine from the house and £10,696 of cannabis. There were dealer bags and scales and some of the drugs were bagged up as individual deals.

Mr Robertshaw said the operation was processing the drugs from wholesale quantities to sell on the streets.

While under investigation for those offences, Shakeel Khan drove dangerously on No-vember 19, 2019, and attempted to steal a console from a vehicle parked in Huddersfield on the same day.

He pleaded guilty to those offences and to driving uninsured and without a licence.

The court heard he was seen on CCTV at 10.30pm breaking a car window and trying to steal the console.

His blue Toyota was tracked to Shearbridge in Bradford where a police chase ensued.

Khan was

pursued along Great Horton Road and Laisteridge Lane before colliding with a VW Passat and sending it spinning in the road. He came to a stop on Canterbury Avenue, ran off and was chased and arrested.

He committed the drugs offences in breach of a suspended sentence for smashing a vehi-cle window and stealing the Sat-Nav.

Shakeel Khan’s barrister, Ken Green, pointed to the significant delay in bringing the cases to sentence.

He had since made great strides to turn his life around, doing voluntary work with a boys’ football club and having a stable family life.

Mr Green said the probation report was very positive and a sheaf of references had been handed into the court.

Andrea Parnham, for Amir Khan, said he too had made huge efforts to change his life.

He was married with a child and in full-time employment as well as doing voluntary work.

He had committed no offences in the more than three years since. It was bad decision-making when he was only 24.

Judge Colin Burn conceded that a lot of time had passed but stated that the men only pleaded guilty to the drugs offences on the day of their trial, reducing the credit they would receive.

Although there was no evidence that either of them was a manager in the operation, they were implicated in a joint enterprise for bringing in and bagging up drugs.

Each was jailed for 33 months and three months of Shakeel Khan’s suspended sentence order was activated consecutively.

He was banned from driving for two and a half years and until he passes an extended re-test.

Judge Burn imposed concurrent sentences for the offences of dangerous driving and at-tempted theft.