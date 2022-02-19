Shaista Lodhi takes dig at Nadia Khan on Sharmila Farooqi fiasco

Posted on by

Shaista Lodhi has taken a dig at fellow host Nadia Khan on the Sharmila Farooqi fiasco.

Shaista Lodhi takes dig at Nadia Khan on Sharmila Farooqi fiasco
Shaista Lodhi takes dig at Nadia Khan on Sharmila Farooqi fiasco

Shaista Lodhi appeared in an interview where she answered some interesting questions about Nadia Khan and delivered some very clear opinions on her fellow host.

Shaista said that she considers Nadia Khan the morning show queen for sure but her show is more popular among the masses. When asked about the recent controversy Nadia had with Sharmila Farooqui,

where Nadia Khan made a video with Sharmila’s mother Anisa Farooqi allegedly mocking her styling, Shaista said that Nadia is not ‘masoom’ either. 

Last month, TV show host Nadia Khanhad landed in hot water, this time for making a video with Anisa Faruqi, the mother of PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi, in which she “complimented” her makeup and sense of style.

Sharmila called Nadia’s Khan video clip with her mother a mockery and said she will be taking legal action against Khan for it and filed a case against Khan with the FIA.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Muslim Teacher Resigned after Stopped From Wearing hijab by Principal in India
    Posted on by
  2. 200,000 British Homes Still Without Power After Storm Eunice Hits
    Posted on by
  3. Shaista Lodhi takes dig at Nadia Khan on Sharmila Farooqi fiasco
    Posted on by
  4. Faryal Chose Trainer and Team for Amir’s Grudge Match And Cleared Gamble
    Posted on by
  5. Nephew Tried To Save Aunt Tells How She Was Brutally Killed Amid Family Feud in UK
    Posted on by