Shaista Lodhi takes dig at Nadia Khan on Sharmila Farooqi fiasco

Shaista Lodhi appeared in an interview where she answered some interesting questions about Nadia Khan and delivered some very clear opinions on her fellow host.

Shaista said that she considers Nadia Khan the morning show queen for sure but her show is more popular among the masses. When asked about the recent controversy Nadia had with Sharmila Farooqui,

where Nadia Khan made a video with Sharmila’s mother Anisa Farooqi allegedly mocking her styling, Shaista said that Nadia is not ‘masoom’ either.

Last month, TV show host Nadia Khanhad landed in hot water, this time for making a video with Anisa Faruqi, the mother of PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi, in which she “complimented” her makeup and sense of style.

Sharmila called Nadia’s Khan video clip with her mother a mockery and said she will be taking legal action against Khan for it and filed a case against Khan with the FIA.