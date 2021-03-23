Shahid Malik, 48, who lost his voice after taking the vaccine is urging for more help for people after they are vaccinated.

Shahid Malik, 48, who Lost His Voice After Vaccine Urging for More Help

Shahid Malik tells, he was called to Blackburn Cathedral on March 5 to take the vaccine and two days later lost his voice.

Despite this, he says he does not want to put anyone off taking the it and urged people to take it as gives you the best protection.

The vaccines approved for use in the UK have met strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness set out by the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

These normally include a sore arm where the needle went in; feeling tired; a headache; feeling achy and feeling or being sick.

Here is the government’s official advice for everyone taking a vaccine.

Mr Malik said: “I still don’t have my normal voice back. I have been ringing for the doctors and hospitals and can’t even get an appointment to see anyone.

“I want my story

of how I am suffering and the lack of help and support.”

Mr Malik’s voice was very high pitched when he spoke to us.

He said before the vaccine he was feeling great and told us: “I was fine before the vaccine. My voice went within 48 hours of having the vaccine. I woke up on Sunday morning and my voice had gone.

“I had shakes on the night of having the vaccine. I am suffering from shortness of breath just from walking and doing normal household activities.

“There is no sore throat and I have no other side-effects.

“I would urge others to note your symptoms down if you can and report them online to the yellow card scheme run by MHRA.”

Mr Malik said, “I am concerned about not getting any help for me and for people suffering from the side effects.

“I do think there needs to be more support for people after the vaccine. As not everyone is going to react the same way. I think it is important for the health authorities to look into this support for people like me.

Source : Asian Image