A hit-and-run driver has been jailed for six years after mowing down a community support officer who was asking him about having no insurance.

Shahid Khan Jailed for 6 Years, Mowed Down PCSO For Insurance in Rochdale

PCSO Danielle Doran was knocked over in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on June 14 last year, after Shahid Khan reversed his Fiat 500 into her while she carried out checks on the car.

While questioning Khan, 27, he ‘cackled’ at her before saying: ‘I don’t have to f*****g tell you anything, you are just a f*****g PCSO.’

With the passenger door of his car still open, Khan then pressed the accelerator and hit PCSO Doran on the shoulder, almost dragging her underneath the car.

Khan then turned his car around, mounted the kerb and drove back towards PCSO Doran and said: ‘I’ll get you next time, next time I’ll f*****g kill you.’

In a statement, PCSO Doran said: ‘I felt distraught and upset after

what happened. I’ve been a police community support officer for ten years and I feel this has been the worst situation I have been in.

‘I felt vulnerable and helpless. I had pain to my left elbow which happened when made contact with the door and my left hand became swollen.

‘I attended hospital due to pain in my left shoulder and I told the muscle was jarred, and would settle for a few weeks. I was anxious as a result and had to take time off work. I was also worried about seeing this man again.’

At the time of the incident, Khan was being investigated over a £500,000 computer hacking fraud which used stolen credit card details to target small businesses.

After admitting assault, dangerous driving, conspiracy to defraud and possession of cocaine, Khan was handed a six-year jail sentence at Minshull Street Crown Court.

He has also been banned from driving for five years, which will take effect after he has been released from prison.