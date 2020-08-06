Shahid Afridi, Cengiz Coskun, and anchorperson Waseem Badami had interesting conservation in Eid show. In which former cricketer, Shahid Afridi revealed that he was obsessed with Turkish series, Dirilis Ertugrul. He said he finished the 500-episode Turkish series Resurrection Ertugrul in just 40 days.

Shahid Afridi Wants to Learn Axe Skills form Ertugrul’s Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut

He shared about his fixation with the Resurrection Ertugrul in an interview with host Waseem Badami- Ertugrul’s lead actor Cengiz Coskun who played Turgut Alp in the series had joined the program from Turkey through video link.

Both being athletes and sportsmen, Turkish actor Cengiz Coskun and Shahid Afridi got along well on the show. In the interview, Turkish actor Coskun revealed that he played basketball for 10 years. “Played professionally for three years, but when I got injured, I started modeling, then acting, and now I’m here in front of your eyes,” said Cengiz Coskun.

Shahid Afridi and Cengiz Coskun exchanged friendly gestures on the show. Coskun asked Shahid Afridi to teach him how to play cricket. In return, Shahid Afridi asked him to

teach how to use an axe. Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi added that he can’t take up the acting.

“No chance, it’s not my domain and I don’t know how to act,” shared Afridi. “I do TV commercials with great difficulty. It’s not my job at all.”

During the conversation, Shahid Afridi revealed that he is a big fan of the Turkish series Resurrection Ertugrul.

“Some of my friends were pushing me to watch this drama. When they told me it had 500 episodes, I said, ‘Are you crazy’? My schedule was very busy. But once I went to Bangladesh for matches, that’s when I started watching it, and this was one and a half years ago. I liked the drama so much, I finished it in just 40 days.”

“My daughters were always saying, ‘Papa you’re not giving us attention’ and I would tell them it’s addictive. ‘Once you watch it, you’ll see’. And now I’m rewatching it with them. When Halime died and Ertugrul cried, that made everyone cry in my home,’” said Afridi. Shahid Afridi hailed the series and said that the show gives a message of how a real Muslim should be.