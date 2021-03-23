Shahid Afridi Launches New Brand Of Skincare ‘Ooh Lala’ for Men, Women

Pakistan’s legendary former all-rounder Shahid Afridi has launched a range of skincare products for both men and women so they feel confident and shine like a star.

On a social media website Twitter, Afridi shared that the new line, from the world of Hope Care, is named ‘Ooh Lala‘. Shahid Afridi said, “Ooh Lala offers premium quality personal care products for both men and women so they feel confident and shine like a star.”

The promotional video for the line features Afridi himself as he uses the different products to groom himself. Afridi said, “I have always believed that whatever I am today is because of my parent’s blessings and the love of my fans. My fans bring meaning to my life,” he added.

Former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team said, “That’s the reason whatever I do on-the-field or off-the-field, I try to give something to my

fans and countrymen, sharing that the personal care products will give both men and women the confidence to shine like a star,” he added.

Shahid Afridi recently introduced his own clothing brand ‘Hope Not Out for a good cause’, which features comfortable casual wear for men, denim, sweatshirts, graphic t-shirts, polo shirts and more.

The brand’s slogan is to make the finest quality clothes in Pakistan “giving back to the community, returning to the roots and help in creating a greater team that provides the perfect platform for people to grow” says Shahid.

Pakistani famous actor Humayun Saeed is also supporting Shahid on this initiative “Let us all help the Shahid Afridi Foundation make a difference. Go and buy from Hope Not Out as your money will be used for a good cause,” he said on his Instagram.

Other celebrities including Fahad Mustafa, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik also posted on their social media accounts to wish Shahid Afridi the best of luck for his clothing brand.