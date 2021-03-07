Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa and young fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi getting engaged is trending in Pakistan. Rumour had it that the apparent couple to be will exchange rings in few years after Aqsa’s education will be completed.

Shahid Afridi Confirms Cricketer Shaheen Wants To Marry His Daughter

While the news is yet to be confirmed by the families of Shahid or Shaheen Afridi, a sports journalist took to Twitter and corroborated that the two are indeed set to tie the knot.

“With permission from both families, I would like to clarify the engagement rumours between Shaheen Afridi and the daughter of Shahid Afridi,” Ihtisham ul Haq tweeted, adding, “The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be

done within two years, following the completion of her [Aqsa’s] education.”

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday confirmed that fast bowler Shaheen Afridi’s family has approached him for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too,” he said in a tweet.

“My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” Afridi added.

The confirmation from former national cricket team captain came hours after reports of Shaheen and his daughter’s engagement went viral on social media.

According to reports, Shahid Afridi’s family said that since Shaheen is playing cricket and Shahid Afridi’s daughter is still studying, the engagement has not yet been formally announced.