Shahid Afridi Being Labelled Hypocrite After Gets His Facial Done From A Woman

Posted on by

Boom Boom Shahid Afridi has landed in hot water for his pretentious on-field claim and off-field activities and hypocrisy after getting a facial done by a woman.

Shahid Afridi Being Labelled Hypocrite After Gets His Facial Done From A Woman
Shahid Afridi Being Labelled Hypocrite After Gets His Facial Done From A Woman

The Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi retired from international cricket but still manages to remain in the spotlight. Whether Lala’s on-field antics or his views regarding women cricket, the boom boom Afridi has a talent of landing in the hot waters.

In a recent leak, a picture of Shahid Afridi circulating on the social media in which the former cricketer has been seen getting a facial from a woman that stirred up the internet.

This Afridi getting facial done from a woman reminds us all an incident happened in his prime when

Shahid Afridi refused to shake hands with a woman who was presenting him an award for man of the match performance.

The citizens of Pakistan called Shahid Afridi a hypocrite due to his on-field claim and off-field activities.

Recently the former Pakistani cricketer turned himself into a welfare worker in order to improve the lives of millions, pointed fingers at Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq for being the reason for Pakistan’s loss to India in World Cup 2011 semi-final due to his slow batting. However, after some time he explained that the statement was reported out of context, and said that the publisher only wanted to give it a sensational headline.

Shahid Khan Afridi was also offered a mentorship opportunity in regard to Saudi cricketers, as Saudi representatives requested Pakistan to help promote cricket in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Journey of Qurban Hussain from Kotli to Luton, Smuggling Boy from Pakistan
    Posted on by
  2. Aamir Khan’s Eldest Son, Junaid Khan All Set To Make Bollywood Debut
    Posted on by
  3. Drinkers from London, Leeds and Manchester Hit Bars Despite Restrictions
    Posted on by
  4. Family of Teen Fined £10,000 for Party at Home Refuse to Pay Fine in Wiltshire
    Posted on by
  5. Zayn Malik Gets Back to Work After Welcoming Baby Girl with Gigi Hadid
    Posted on by