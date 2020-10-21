Shahid Afridi made a public declaration of his love for his spouse on the wonderful occasion of his 20th anniversary..

Shahid Afridi and Wife Nadia Celebrates 20 Years of Marriage

“Today marks 20 years of marital bliss. Alhamdulillah blessed to have a life partner so caring, understanding and a wonderful mother to our children,” he wrote.

“Despite me forgetting our anniversary today, she still forgave me; another one of her beautiful qualities. Congratulations Nadia Shahid,” he added.

Nadia too tweeted, With the passage of time one has to remind you of things 😉 Alhamdulillah I’m blessed to have a good husband, a best friend and

a confidante in you; somebody who’s a wonderful human being as a whole. Happy Anniversary! Here’s to many more, InshaAllah

Afridi tied the knot with his maternal cousin Nadia Afridi on October 21 and together they have five daughters. Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa.

In his autobiography, Game Changer (2019), Afridi revealed his year of birth as 1975. It had earlier been reported that he was born in Khyber Agency, Pakistan to an Afridi tribe of Pashtuns in 1980.

He belongs to a family of Sufi pirs (teachers or spiritual masters) and his grandfather Maulana Muhammad Ilyas was a well-known spiritual figure in Bhutan Sharif, a locality in the Tirah Valley. His other grandfather, Sahibzada Abdul Baqi, was given the title Ghazi-e-Kashmir (conqueror of Kashmir) for his efforts during the First Kashmir War.