The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigating PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his family over alleged money laundering and assets beyond means revealed on Tuesday that he gave and received lavish gifts worth hundreds of millions of rupees.

Shahbaz Sharif Gave Gifts of Rs242m to Wife, Received Rs42.6m of gifts from Sons

The corruption watchdog’s documents say he gave away presents worth over Rs242 million to his wife and children and received more than Rs42.6 million worth of gifts from his sons.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the

National Assembly, gifted a piece of land measuring 749 kanal to his wife Nusrat Shehbaz. He received 867 kanal and 18 marla land from his mother and 748 kanal and 19 marla land from his father as gifts.

He gave a sum of Rs171.2 million to his son Salman Shehbaz in tax year 2011-12, and Rs10.7 million to Hamza in 2013.

He gave a present of Rs24 million worth of plot in DHA to his wife Tehmina Durrani in 2015 in addition to buying her Rs16.3 million worth of a cottage and a villa in Haripur in the same year.