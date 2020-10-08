Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif complained that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities deliberately place his food on ground instead of the table despite knowing that he is suffering from back pain.

Shahbaz Sharif Cries in the NAB Court While Demanding Facilities in Jail

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President appeared before accountability court in money laundering case.

“NAB officials are acting like this on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar. If anything happens to me, a case will be filed against Imran Khan and his advisor,” he said.

The accountability court judge said that any inhumane treatment will not be tolerated in the custody of NAB.

“If this happens in future, we might take action against NAB,” judge remarked to which NAB lawyer stated that NAB is an independent body.

Shahbaz Sharif

further stated he was kept in jail for two days and was shifted to dispensary to lodge complaints.

While giving his statement to the accountability court, Shahbaz said he knew he was in custody on the court’s orders, but it was his basic right that he receive medical treatment for his back pain, which he has been suffering from since 25 years.

The PML-N leader told the court that he used to ask for assistance in changing the position of his chair for prayers, but on October 1 and 2, he was refused assistance when he sought help from jail officials.

Shahbaz also alleged that instead of being served food on a table, as was usual till recently, his food is now being placed on the floor.

“This is being deliberately so that I have to bend to pick it up. It is happening at the behest of Imran Khan and Shehzad Akbar,” Shahbaz alleged.