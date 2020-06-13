Shahbaz Mughal (Bava Ditta) Has Sadly Passed Away in Sajood While Praying in Birmingham

Shahbaz Mughal also known as Bava Ditta, and International artist, has Sadly Passed Away in Sajood while he was offering his prayer in Birmingham. May Allah grant him the highest rank in jannat and strengthen his family to bear this loss.

Shahbaz Mughal had worked as Drama Actor/Puppets Master/ Artist Director, Producer crime reporter free lancer at TV mediam and radio presenter as well.

Shahbaz Mughal performed as world famous funny character as guest BAVA DITTA COMEDIAN in (AVT Khaiber) K2 tv Dubai UAE from where he aborted name Bava Ditta, he had also worked as TV presenter for last 25 years in various media fields in Pakistan and in UK as well.

Bava Ditta had worked as puppet based PUPPETS PROGRAM DIRECTOR PRODUCER in prima vista (ltd) English company in LONDON UK.

His full name was SABIR HUSSAIN SHAHBAZ MUGHAL son of Muhammad Din, who belonged to Gujjar Khan area of Rawalpindi, Pakistan and had a good grip on Punjabi, Mirpuri, Pothwari, Hindko and in English languages.

He had so much love for everyone the way he spoke to others he had so much respect and love and was an amazing person.

He is described as great guy making people smile and laugh and he will be missed deeply by his fans.

He passed away in Sujood… May Allah swt grant him highest rank in Jannat ul firdaus and give his family sabr.