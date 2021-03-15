Ink hurled at Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in Lahore has caused infection in Gill’s eye.

Shahbaz Gill’s Eye Infected With Chemical After PML-Ns Goons Hurled Ink on Him

The PM aide visited Mayo Hospital Lahore where he underwent an eye checkup.

In a statement, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that PML-N workers threw ink in his eye which has caused infection due to chemicals present in ink.

PML-N workers hurled ink at the SAPM on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case. They also tried to throw eggs at him but PTI workers present there thwarted the bid and thrashed the attackers.

Footage showed Gill being escorted by a number of PTI workers and lawyers under an umbrella.

He alleged PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had him attacked.

The case has been registered at the

Old Anarkali police station on the complaint of DSP Absar Ahmed.

As per the complaint, Shahbaz Gill parked his vehicle and took a route towards the court on foot as cops posted on his security encircled him.

“Around eight to 10 people in the guise of journalists attacked Shahbaz Gill on the stairs of the court, and hurled eggs on him, which was intercepted by policemen holding umbrellas,” the FIR said adding that one man hurled ink on the face of the SAPM.

The FIR further said that the police tried to arrest the attackers, who put up stiff resistance. “However, the police arrested three people identified as Muhammad Ateeq, Tariq Junaid and Ghulam Abbas from the scene,” the complaint said further saying that Ghulam Abbas sustained injuries after he fell while trying to run away.

The report further termed the entire episode as planned saying that the accused attacked Shahbaz Gill with an aim to hurt him.