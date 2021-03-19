Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and humour. The celebrated star has often made headlines for his rib-tickling and sarcastic comments every now and then.

Shah Rukh Khan Said He Would ‘Rip Daughter’s Boyfriend’s Lips Off’

However, one about his daughter Suhana Khan’s love life has made us a bit uncomfortable.

During an earlier appearance on Koffee with Karan, SRK had revealed that if he found out his daughter Suhana had a boyfriend that had tried to kiss her he would rip the boy’s lips off, reported the Hindustan Times. The Dilwale star, who is known to be a protective father, had revealed exactly how true that is during an appearance on Johar’s celebrity talk show.

In a clip from the show, the acr film-maker had asked the Raees star, “Your daughter is 16, would you kill the person who kissed your daughter?” To which Khan replied with saying, “I’d rip his lips off.”

This conversation was prompted by an earlier discussion during the show, featuring SRK and Alia Bhatt as guests, where the former revealed that he was too worried to ask

Bhatt about how many boyfriends she has had, because he has known her since she was child.

To this, the Student of the Year star revealed that she does not have a wild relationship history and has had maybe three or four boyfriends her whole life, a number that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor found to be already too high.

Following this remark, Johar began to tease SRK about how is too over protective, to the extent that he ‘stalks’ his daughter. “Your daughter is 16 and I know that you’re stalking her,” said the famous host, which made the actor jokingly respond saying that he just ‘well-informed’.

Continuing to endearingly mock Khan for his very hands-on parenting style, Johar added that the actor is like the character from the film Darr about his family. “You have to agree you’re that prototype paranoid father,” Johar pressed while addressing him.

While the beloved director conceded that Khan is the “coolest dad,” and that the actor is a “confidant, teacher, guide and philosopher” to his children, Johar held firm that SRK, “has a 16-year-old daughter, and if he thinks she has a boyfriend, that’s it,”