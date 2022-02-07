Shah Rukh Khan Accused of Spitting On Body of Lata Mangeshkar

A worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party Arun Yadav accused Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan of spitting on the body of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral.

In the video, the Kal Ho Naa Ho star was seen holding his hands in dua. He lowered his hands and face mask after reciting the prayers and blew it on her.

His manager Pooja Dadlani – on the other hand – had folded her hands for her prayers

However, Arun Yadav took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to claim that Shah Rukh Khan disrespected the singing legend by sharing a video.

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar extended her support to fellow actor Shah Rukh Khan after he was accused of disrespecting

the body of Indian legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The veteran celebrity, commenting on the situation, reportedly said that the country has stooped to such a low that praying equals spitting.

In an interview, the actor had earlier said that it was sad to see politics reaching to low levels. She praised her fellow actor for proving his mettle in the entertainment industry across the world through his work.

Earlier, Urmila Matondkar took the Indian government to task for it’s desperate attempts to portray everything is normal in occupied Kashmir. She claimed that it was attempted to show a “rosy picture of normalcy” in the valley is beyond pathetic.

Urmila Matondkar had questioned that amid scrapping of Article 370 and talks of bright future “when is this torture of local people [of occupied Kashmir] and leaders going to end?”