Shah and Falak With “Lot of Tears and Joy” When They Saw Grandson Zaviyar For First Time

An emotional reunion of Amir-Faryal and Shah-Falak brought of a lot of Tears and Joy when devastated parents when they laid eyes on their grandson Zaviyar for the first time.

Boxer Amir Khan took his wife and their three children to his estranged parents home in Bolton earlier this week to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. It was the first time Amir’s parents, Shah and Falak, had met their grandson Muhammad Zaviyar, who was born three-months ago.

First time since December 2018 that Mr and Mrs Khan had seen their son and Faryal plus the couple’s other two children, Lamaisah, six, and Alayna, two.

It was a very emotional reunion because both Shah and Falak have really missed not seeing Amir and his family. Another family source said: ‘It was a beautiful day and wonderful to see the Khans reunited again. There were a lot of tears and hugging and a lot of healing took place.

Khan’s family claimed

that that the current situation had made them realise the importance of family life. Everybody wanted to settle their differences and start building a new family life again due to current crisis.

A surprise party was hosted for six-year-old Lamaisah, who is led into the room wearing a unicorn horn. The group then sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to the young girl, before standing close together as Mr Khan starts to share the cake.

In one photograph, Amir, 33 and Faryal, 28 posed in the family living room with his delighted parents as his father Shah proudly holds his grandson.

Khan’s family enjoyed a cosy takeaway curry and spend most of the afternoon in the large family garden.