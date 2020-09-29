Shagufta of Kharak, Mirpur Abandoned by British Husband, Separated from Child

Shagufta, 30, a resident of Kharak sector in Mirpur, had married her cousin, a British national, in 2000.

When Shagufta’s family told her she was marrying a young British man, and moving to Britain to start a whole new life there, she says she felt “excited”.

“At that time I was very happy. I thought life in the UK would be very good. I thought my husband’s family would be nice to me.”

That is not how things turned out.

They had gone to Bradford city where she gave birth to a baby boy, in 2005 who is unable to speak since his birth.

She said from the very outset of her marriage, her husband physically and mentally abused her.

In 2011, Shagufta’s in-laws informed her that her mother was ill and hospitalised, and they were going to Pakistan.

However, she was shocked upon arriving at the airport as none of her in-laws had checked in.

She was the only one who went on board, and managed to make it to Pakistan with the assistance of a total stranger she met at the airport.

Almost 11 years since she married and moved to the UK, she is back in Mirpur reminiscing over photos of her child.

She says her husband has left her stranded in Pakistan, and forcibly taken their only child.

“That was the last time

I saw my son. I yearn to talk to him, at least on phone, but my husband refuses to do so even on his birthdays,” she said.

“The problems started as soon as I got to the UK where I lived with my husband and my in-laws,” she says.

“My husband treated me very badly. He used to beat me and even threaten to kill me. I wasn’t allowed out of the house, and I was banned from speaking to anyone outside the family.”

Shagufta is illiterate and unaware of her rights. Her husband used to keep her passport in his custody during her stay in the UK, and did not even apply for her British nationality.

In September last year, she filed a case in the family division of UK High Court in London, but without legal aid, it was difficult for her to pursue the case.

Shagufta’s story is becoming an increasingly familiar one. Lawyers, charities and the British High Commission in Islamabad say they are coming across more women who say their British husbands have dumped them in Pakistan.

There is limited help on hand for women like Shagufta The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office says that it can put women like them in touch with charities and lawyers in the UK and Pakistan, but it cannot offer consular assistance to people who are not British nationals.