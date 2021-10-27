Shabazz Suleman of High Wycombe arrested under the Terrorism Act at Heathrow Airport

An alleged member of the Islamic State group has appeared in court charged with terror offences after he was arrested at Heathrow Airport.

Shabazz Suleman, 25, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, is alleged to have performed guard duty and carried out military police patrols for IS.

He was arrested last week after flying back into the country from Pakistan.

Shabazz Suleman, 25, went missing while on a family holiday to Turkey in 2014 after completing his A-levels at the Royal Grammar School in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, and

securing a place at Keele University.

Suleman, who had travelled to Syria the previous summer as part of an aid convoy, is accused of returning to the war-torn country to join Isis and of undergoing weapons training while with the group.

After a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court he was remanded into custody.

Mr Suleman faces charges of preparing for acts of terrorism, membership of a proscribed organisation, namely IS, and receiving weapons training.

Prosecutors said he received weapons training from the terror group after travelling to Syria from Turkey, having left the UK in 2014.

They also claimed he manned ribats – fortifications – for IS.