A man accused of murdering a doctor and her daughter who were found dead after a house fire has appeared in court.

Shabaz Khan, 51, Charged with For Double Murder Dr Saman, 49, and Her Daughter

Shabaz Khan, 51, is charged with killing Dr Saman Sacharvi, 49, and 14-year-old Vian Mangrio and appeared at Preston Crown Court by videolink.

The mother and daughter were found dead in their fire-damaged house in Reedley, near Burnley, on 1 October.

Mr Khan, of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, is also charged with arson and is due to face trial on 1 June, 2021.

Dr Sacharvi, who was originally from Pakistan, worked as a junior doctor for Lancashire and South

Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust’s community mental health team.

A Home Office post-mortem investigation has since revealed Dr Sacharvi died as a result of pressure to the neck and that she had also suffered an assault.

In a statement released following their deaths, their family said: “The world has lost two beautiful, kind, warm and compassionate people, always smiling and ready to help others.

“We will always cherish their beautiful memories and celebrate their life.”

Mr Khan did not enter pleas to either the murder charges or arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

Honorary Recorder of Preston Judge Robert Altham, set a plea and trial preparation hearing for 21 December and estimated the trial would last up to four weeks.