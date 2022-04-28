Laylat al-Qadr will be celebrated with utmost devotion and respect all over the country. There will also be large gatherings in the mosques after the recitation of the Quran and the children of Islam will seek forgiveness from the Lord through Nawafil, recitation of the Quran, remembrance, and supplication.

Shab-e-Qadr to be observed tonight in Pakistan

There will also be large gatherings in the mosques after the recitation of the Qur’an and the children of Islam will seek forgiveness from the Lord through Nawafil, recitation of the Qur’an, remembrance, and supplication.

With reference to Laylat al-Qadr, the Holy Qur’an states that this night is better than a thousand months as the Holy Prophet (saw) said, “When the Night of Power comes, Gabriel (peace be upon

him) comes to earth with a group of angels.”

On the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr in mosques across the country from Isha prayers to Sehri recitation of the Holy Quran, special gatherings of remembrance of God, beautiful recitation, praise and Naat, blessings and peace will be held. Islam will perform Ibadat, Zikr-e-Azkar and Nawafil throughout the night.

Tonight, Muslims will also ask Allah Almighty for special prayers for forgiveness, the openness of provision, and perfect health. The series of prayers, worship and supplications will continue till sunrise. On this occasion, the scholars will shed light on the revelation of the Holy Quran and its value and status while special prayers will be offered for the security and prosperity of the country and unity of the Muslim Ummah.