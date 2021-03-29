Shab-e-Barat will be observed tonight as pious Muslims seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty and offer special prayers for the security and prosperity of Ummah.

Shab-e-Barat – Night of Forgiveness To be Observed Tonight

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has appealed the people to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty on Shab-e-Barat as the crisis is spreading far and wide. He asked to strictly follow prevention guidelines especially in mosques to control the spread of the deadly disease.

Shab-e-Barat, the night between day 14 and 15 of Shabaan, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, is considered to be the holiest night of the Islamic calendar, is devoted to pleading for forgiveness for the past year and good fortune for the coming year.

The night of fortune, repentance and divine blessings is observed 15 days before the start of the Holy month of fasting Ramazan. Many Muslims believe that on Shab-e-Barat, Allah writes their destinies for the coming year, after taking into account their past actions. The night is spent in asking for his mercy for any transgression.

In addition to that, judgments for awarding blessings and Rizq (livelihood) to the believers are also made and prayers of the believers are answered and accepted.

The righteous offer prayers and fast which is said to have greater acceptance from Allah.

Different countries have different ways of celebrating the day and each has a different name for it. Sweets like halwa, vermicelli are prepared and shared with neighbours, friends while some prepare sweet dishes and flat bread to distribute among poor.

Flowers are also placed on graves of the deceased family members besides offering `Fatiha’ for them. In various places, it is a common practice to offer prayers to Allah for forgiveness on behalf of the deceased.

The mosque administrations of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have completed preparations to celebrate the occasion and to facilitate worshippers by strictly following SOPs guidelines. Many faithful visit mosques to offer special prayers during the whole night.

Various gatherings included Mahafil-e-Na’at have also been arranged by different mosques by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against crisis to mark the holy night and win divine blessings.

The believers will make special prayers for the unity, prosperity and security of the country and entire Muslim Ummah. Shab-e-Barat takes place from dusk Monday until dawn Tuesday.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi administrations have already finalised special security arrangements for peaceful observance of the Shab-e-Barat in twin cities and adjoining areas.