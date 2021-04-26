Shaan Mir appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court this morning where he was charged with the murder of 49-year-old Matthew Tester, who was allegedly run over and killed in Walton-upon-Thames, Surrey, last Thursday.

Shaan Mir, 26, Charged For Murder of Man After ‘Run Over’ by BMW in Surrey

The 26-year-old is also charged with the attempted murder of another unnamed man who was also hit by the car. The alleged victim, who is in his 40s, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Scaffolding boss Mr Tester, known to his friends as Tik, died at the scene. The 49-year-old’s bereft family described him as a ‘much loved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to so many’.

His teenage daughter added: ‘Dad taught me how to live. Our favourite thing was just to laugh, because even in our darkest time we did it together.’

Mir, a former company director, was remanded in custody and told a trial date has been set for November after he made a brief appearance at Guildford Crown Court today.

The 26-year-old, who lives with his mother in Weybridge, Surrey, did not enter a plea and details of the case were not disclosed to the court by the prosecutor.

Police have appealed for witnesses who saw a white BMW 1 series car leaving the M&S car park after the incident.

Police were called at 2.15pm on April 22 after a vehicle ran into two men. Emergency services rushed to the supermarket loading bay, but despite efforts to save Mr Tester he was declared dead at the scene.

Another man had to be airlifted to hospital with serious injuries but he is expected to recover.

Detective Chief Inspector David Springett, who is

leading the investigation, said: ‘This is an extremely difficult time for Tik’s family and I would ask that their privacy is respected to allow them to grieve in peace.’

Shocked neighbours described Mr Tester as a family man devoted to his two teenage daughters, Maddy and Pippa.

His wife Kim is listed on Companies House as a director of his Sunbury Scaffold Services business.

The family lived in a £450,000 semi detached home in a quiet street about half a mile from Walton-on-Thames town centre, and the scene of the attack, for 18 years.

A sign pinned to a wooden gate at the side of the property gave a clue to his passion for scooters and read ‘Lambretta Parking Only’ – a reference to the famous Italian scooter maker.

One neighbour said: ‘He and his wife Kim were always so friendly. He was into some sort of martial arts and helped out with one of his daughter’s football team

‘No one can quite believe that he had been killed. I only saw him a couple of days ago and he was very chatty.’

Floral tributes in memory of the 49-year-old were left at the scene of the tragedy.

One note read: ‘Tik, We are totally devastated. The scootering community and friends have lost a true mate, and we are all thinking of Kim and your daughters tonight.’

Other friends remembered Mr Tester as a ‘brilliant guy’ and an ‘inspiration’ as tributes flooded in from neighbours and members of a local ‘chopper club’ following the tragedy, which struck just days before his 50th birthday.

One wrote: ‘It is an absolute shock, great person, thoughts go out to his wife and daughters.’

Another added: ‘No words can express how shocking and tragic this devastating event is.’