Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari has welcomed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for operating 13 special flights to the United Kingdom.

Several UK Flights To Rescue Britons, 5 BA, 3 Virgin, 4 PIA, 2 Turkish and 1 Gulf

Zulfiqar Bukhari tweeted, Grateful to all international carriers for providing much needed & timely help to UK based #OverseasPakistanis.

Special thanks to BA & Virgin. Remaining flights to UK this week before the Apr 9 restrictions: 5 BA (3 scheduled+2extra) 3 Virgin 4 PIA/affiliated 2 Turkish 1 Gulf.

Moreover, the Civil Aviation Authority in its statement said that it had overall allowed 19 chartered flights to operate for the UK in the wake of the ongoing situation after the induction of Pakistan in the red list.

The transport wing of the CAA has issued permits to the chartered flights on the directives of the DG CAA.

The PIA has been allowed to operate eight chartered planes while British Airways

will manage two flights to the UK. Nine other chartered companies were also allowed to operate flights, the CAA statement said adding that all operations will culminate by April 08.

he UK government on Friday put Pakistan on the “red list” of countries effective April 9, a decision it said was based on advice from public health experts as well as scientific data.

The move has thwarted travel plans of British Pakistanis hoping to spend Ramazan and Eid with their families (considering the cost of a 10-day stay on their return to the UK), though speculation about travel restrictions started early in March when reported cases in the capital and Punjab saw a significant increase.

Effective Friday next week, passengers from Pakistan will be denied entry to the UK unless they are British or Irish nationals or have residency rights. The cost for one adult in a government-approved hotel room for 10 days is £1,750, which does not include the mandatory £210 each passenger has to pay for testing in this period.