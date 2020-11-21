Amir Shafique, 22, died after a disturbance in Lembrook Walk, close to Edinburgh Playing Fields in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on 28 October.

Seventh Man Charged for Murder of Amir During A Large Fight in Aylesbury

A total of 18 people have now been arrested in connection with the death.

A 17-year-old boy from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier and remains in police custody for questioning.

Seven men have been charged with murder and 10 others have been bailed while investigations continue.

Bertie Turvey, 21, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court.

Nasim Khan, 23, Mohammed Humzah Wasim, 19, Charlie Irwin, 21, and Bradley Shoult, 20, all from Aylesbury, and Ishmael Shah, 22, and Hamza Mousa, 20, both from Birmingham, will appear on murder

charges at Reading Crown Court next month.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police has previously said it was a “complex investigation”.

Afzaal Hussain, a friend of Mr Shafique, who earlier released a tribute to him, said “his departure has left so many heartbroken and our lives will never be the same”.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding Amir’s death, and have made two further arrests today.

“This continues to be a complex investigation and I would like to re-assure the local community that we are leaving no stone unturned to ascertain what happened.

“We would re-iterate the wishes of Amir’s family to please respect their privacy while they grieve and come to terms with their loss, and our thoughts remain with them all.”