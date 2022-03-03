The federal police on Thursday registered a sedition case against human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari, daughter of the Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, after she participated in Baloch students’ protest.

Sedition case registered against Shireen Mazari’s daughter

A private media outlet while quoting sources reported that hundreds of Baloch students had staged a sit-in outside the National Press Club in federal capital. Imaan Mazari and Member of National Assembly Mohsin Dawar had also joined the sit-in.

Sources said that in a bid to disperse them, the Islamabad police had baton-charged the protesters. A case of sedition was registered against Mazari, Dawar, and hundreds of Baloch students for “rebellion, rioting, and raising of anti-state slogans.”

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the suspects at the Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad, sources said.

Imaan Hazir Mazari is a Pakistani social and political rights activist. She became an online sensation for her critical analysis of different issues related to Pakistan and in general.

Imaan Hazir Mazari is the daughter of Shireen Mazari (famous politician of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf)

and Tabish Aitbar Hazir (a doctor). She has one younger brother. The social activist completed her LLB degree from the University of Edinburgh and is very active on social media.

Imaan Mazari garnered major public attention after she posted a controversial video on Youtube. In the video, the activist criticized the Pakistan army and government and blamed them for being involved with terrorists.

Her mother, Shireen Mazari, swiftly and timely dissociated her views from her daughter’s and started:

These are my daughter’s opinions, and everyone is entitled to their opinion.

