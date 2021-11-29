Security Guard Kills Five-Star Hotel Employee Who Refused to Marry Him in Lahore

A security guard allegedly killed a 24-year-old woman after she refused to marry him in the Gulberg area of Lahore, several media outlets reported on Sunday.

According to details, the deceased — identified as Neha, 24 — worked at a five-star hotel on Mall Road and lived with her mother in the servant quarters of a house in the Gulberg area.

A private media outlet, while quoting police officials, reported that Arif, a security guard of the neighbourhood, wanted to marry her. “When Neha reached home on Saturday night, Arif proposed to her and insisted she accepts his proposal,” the police said.

Later, Neha refused to marry him and an argument broke out between the two, after which Arif shot her dead. Upon receiving a report of the incident, the police have arrested the suspect, and an investigation is

underway.

Police seized the body and handed it over to her heirs after postmortem. A case had been registered against the arrested security guard under the provisions of murder.

Meanwhile, a man on Sunday allegedly killed his wife in Dadu, Sindh. The suspect, identified as Jalaluddin Jatoi, allegedly murdered his wife with the help of his brother, Ibrahim.

According to the first information report (FIR), filed by the deceased woman’s father, the incident happened at his house in the Murakpur neighbourhood of Dadu district.

The man’s daughter, Ghunwa, had eloped with a man named Sohail Jatoi 18 months ago, but after the intervention of the elders of the Jatoi tribe, she was brought back to live in her father’s house, the FIR detailed.

On Sunday, Jalaluddin and Ibrahim went to the woman’s house and shot her dead before fleeing from the crime scene. Police said the body of the deceased has been shifted to a hospital, while an investigation is underway.