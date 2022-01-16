Science Teacher who conned a 14-year-old girl into a fake marriage as he abused her has been banned from the classroom..

Science Teacher Mazhar Hussain ‘Married’ Girl, 14, Is Banned from Schools For Life in UK

Mazhar Hussain, 39, showered his victim- called pupil A- with presents, including jewellery and a mobile phone so they could secretly communicate.

After a sham wedding ceremony she even sometimes referred to him as her husband, until she revealed what had happened to a family friend who told her to go to the police.

Hussain, who taught science at Hamd House School, was

jailed for three years and three months after admitting activity with a child under 16 at Birmingham Crown Court in March last year.

Following his arrest, officers discovered more than 2,000 messages between them on his phone.

They also showed illicit activity had taken place between them both. Hussain, from Stechford, Birmingham, has now been struck off for life by the Education Secretary following the hearing by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA).

“The pupil also disclosed that Mr Hussain had undertaken a fake ‘marriage’ ceremony with her over the phone.”

Hussain groomed his victim between April and May 2018 and was arrested in May 2018 by West Midlands Police.