Schools Won’t Reopen Until At Least MARCH 8, Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson today declared that schools will not reopen until at least March 8 as he extended restriction by another three weeks, but tried to quell rising Tory anger by pledging a ‘road map’ out of the.

The PM delivered the grim news for millions of children and struggling parents in a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon, saying he knew how ‘frustrated’ they will be.

He made clear there is no hope of any restriction easing until well after the mid-February review date – finally ruling

out the idea that some more pupils could return to classrooms after half-term. Currently only the offspring of key workers are in schools, with everyone else remote learning.

The announcement – which means many children face missing at least 111 days of school – came after the UK’s death toll hit the grim milestone of 100,000, with scientists claiming the victims could have been reduced by tougher Government action.

Teaching unions today blasted Boris Johnson’s decision to start reopening schools in March as they warned that coming out of the third stay at home rules too early’ could ultimately lead to a fourth national squeeze.