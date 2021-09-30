School Teacher, Sabina Nessa, 28, Murdered in London, Man Charged

Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old teacher from south London, is believed to have been murdered on the five-minute walk from her house to a pub, police say, sparking renewed outcry about the UK’s epidemic of violence against women and girls.

London’s Metropolitan Police has arrested a 38-year old man on suspicion of the murder.

Koci Selamaj allegedly used a 2ft (0.6m) long weapon to repeatedly strike Sabina Nessa, 28, who was attacked on 17 September, the Old Bailey heard.

The court was told he then carried her away unconscious. Her body was found covered in leaves in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, the next day.

Mr Selamaj, 36, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was remanded in custody.

“He was taken into custody where he remains,” the statement read.Earlier in the day, the Met said Nessa had left her home in the borough of Greenwich just before 8:30 p.m. on September 17.

A post-mortem examination has yet to confirm the exact cause of her death but the attack was said to have involved “extreme violence”.

Ms Nessa had been making her way to meet a

friend at The Depot bar in Kidbrooke Village but never arrived.

Dressed in a prison-issue green and yellow top, garage worker Mr Selamaj, who is originally from Albania, appeared by video link from Wormwood Scrubs assisted by an interpreter.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC told the court it was a “premeditated and predatory” stranger attack and there was no suggestion the defendant knew Ms Nessa.

During the hearing, the defendant, who has already indicated he will deny murder, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

Recorder of London Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a plea hearing for 16 December.

A vigil for Ms Nessa was held in nearby Pegler Square, last Friday, and there is a book of condolence at the One Space community centre, close to where her body was found.

The Met Police confirmed that officers have been searching an area of woodland near to Tunbridge Wells in Kent as part of their investigation.

Nessa, who taught at a primary school in Lewisham, southeast London, was “truly the most kind, caring person out there,” Ahmed said. “I don’t understand how someone can do this, I really don’t. It’s a big, big loss to our family,” he said.