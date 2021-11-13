School operating under a tree – for 23 years in Islamabad

Posted on by

Teachers and students of a Basic Education Community School in Islamabad’s Sector E-13 have drawn the attention of authorities towards the absence of basic facilities like a building, toilet, drinking water, playground, library and sitting desks necessary for wholesome education and required to run a school.

School operating under a tree - for 23 years in Islamabad
School operating under a tree – for 23 years in Islamabad

With winter setting in, it is becoming quite a challenge to hold classes in the open, particularly when it is cloudy or raining.

Set up in a mouza (a small settlement) in the suburbs of Islamabad back in 1998 as a one-teacher school, the Basic Education Community School Bhaikar Fateh

Bakhsh is the only educational institute in the locality where children can get free education from Grade I to Grade V.

A project of the National Education Foundation (NEF) the ‘One Teacher, One School’ kicked off with 25 children in 1998 but soon grew. Today, there are four teachers — two male and two female — while the number of students has also grown to 130, including 80 boys and 50 girls.

Not only are the conditions far from ideal as the classes are held under a tree, the teachers here too are underpaid and receive a paltry sum of PKR8,000 a month and that amount too is paid after waiting for months.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Man Hired A Woman $8 per hour To Slap Him on Using Facebook, To Focus on Work
    Posted on by
  2. UAE Issued Warning to PIA May Face a Ban on Flights for Two days
    Posted on by
  3. Samina, 74, Married Sehbai, 71, Says, ‘We did not think what will people Say’
    Posted on by
  4. Zayn Malik’s Sister Calls Yolanda and Bella Toxic People, Warns of ‘Karma’
    Posted on by
  5. Pakistani Groom Crashes Lamborghini On Wedding Night, Burst into Flames, He took from Guest
    Posted on by