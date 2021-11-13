Teachers and students of a Basic Education Community School in Islamabad’s Sector E-13 have drawn the attention of authorities towards the absence of basic facilities like a building, toilet, drinking water, playground, library and sitting desks necessary for wholesome education and required to run a school.

School operating under a tree – for 23 years in Islamabad

With winter setting in, it is becoming quite a challenge to hold classes in the open, particularly when it is cloudy or raining.

Set up in a mouza (a small settlement) in the suburbs of Islamabad back in 1998 as a one-teacher school, the Basic Education Community School Bhaikar Fateh

Bakhsh is the only educational institute in the locality where children can get free education from Grade I to Grade V.

A project of the National Education Foundation (NEF) the ‘One Teacher, One School’ kicked off with 25 children in 1998 but soon grew. Today, there are four teachers — two male and two female — while the number of students has also grown to 130, including 80 boys and 50 girls.

Not only are the conditions far from ideal as the classes are held under a tree, the teachers here too are underpaid and receive a paltry sum of PKR8,000 a month and that amount too is paid after waiting for months.