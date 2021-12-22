Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Ltd (FCEPL) and the University of Education Punjab (UEP) in collaboration with the Punjab government have launched a ‘School Milk Program’ in the province.

School Children To Be Provide Free Milk in Punjab, Pakistan

In the first phase of the program, thousands of students in more than 90 schools in Attock and Sheikhupura districts will receive free milk worth Rs. 8.5 million for the next six months.

The program will be expanded to the schools in the remaining 34 districts in the second phase. It will also be launched in all colleges in the province after the completion of the second phase.

The School Milk Program

was launched on Tuesday in an official ceremony that was held in Lahore. Minister of Higher Education Punjab, Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, graced the event as chief guest.

Minister for Livestock, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, MD FCEPL, Ali Ahmed Khan, VC UEP, Prof. Dr, Talat Naseer Pasha, and prominent health experts attended the launch ceremony as well.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Punjab’s Higher Education Minister lamented that despite being a food secure country, a large number of children in Pakistan are underweight and suffer from malnutrition and stunted growth.

The Minister appreciated FCEPL and UEP for partnering with the Punjab government to ensure the provision of free milk to students in schools in the province.