The Wes­tern University of Ontario, Canada, has announced two new scholarships in honor of the late Madiha Salman and Salman Afzaal (her husband) — the victims of a fatal attack in Ontario on 6 June.

Scholarships Introduces to Honor Victims of Islamophobic Attack

The university has introduced the ‘Madiha Salman Memorial Scholarship in Civil and Environmental Engineering’ and the ‘Sal­man Afzaal Memorial Scholarship in Physical Therapy’ to honor the couple and to ensure that they are remembered for embracing inclusion, valuing education, and developing their community.

Essentially, a full-time female graduate student enrolled in either a doctoral or Master’s program in the

Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, with her research plans focused on environmental engineering will be eligible to receive the Madiha Salman scholarship.

A spokesperson for Madiha’s family said, “As a Muslim, Madiha strongly believed in inclusivity and so this award will be open to students who advocate for the inclusion of all races and religions”.

On the other hand, the Salman Afzaal Scholarship will be for a full-time graduate student enrolled in either a doctoral or Master’s program in Health and Rehabilitation Sciences.

The Western University President, Alan Shepard, said that these scholarships that are endorsed by the family of the couple will offer comfort and commemoration.