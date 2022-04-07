The Supreme Court of Pakistan announced its verdict and declared the National Assembly Deputy Speaker ruling dismissing the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as unconstitutional.

SC declares Deputy Speaker’s ruling unconstitutional, restores NA

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial announced a unanimous decision. The court also announced to restore the dissolved National Assembly on Saturday, April 9, and hold voting on the no-confidence motion.

The bench also comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail finished hearing the case

earlier in the day.

The apex court ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly was “illegal” and restored Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as his cabinet.

In the landmark verdict, the top court retained the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan. The Supreme Court ruled that the deputy speaker’s ruling was a violation of the Constitution and nullified the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA).

A large number of lawyers, media personnel and politicians, including PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif and PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, were present at the court ahead of the verdict.