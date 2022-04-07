SC declares Deputy Speaker’s ruling unconstitutional, restores NA

Posted on by

The Supreme Court of Pakistan announced its verdict and declared the National Assembly Deputy Speaker ruling dismissing the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as unconstitutional.

SC declares Deputy Speaker’s ruling unconstitutional, restores NA
SC declares Deputy Speaker’s ruling unconstitutional, restores NA

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial announced a unanimous decision. The court also announced to restore the dissolved National Assembly on Saturday, April 9, and hold voting on the no-confidence motion. 

The bench also comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail finished hearing the case

earlier in the day.

The apex court ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly was “illegal” and restored Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as his cabinet.

In the landmark verdict, the top court retained the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan. The Supreme Court ruled that the deputy speaker’s ruling was a violation of the Constitution and nullified the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA).

A large number of lawyers, media personnel and politicians, including PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif and PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, were present at the court ahead of the verdict.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. ‘What a horrible animal’: Killer of Sabina Nessa jailed for 36 years
    Posted on by
  2. Pakistan National Assembly to elect new Prime Minister on April 11
    Posted on by
  3. Imran Khan No Longer Prime Minster of Pakistan After No-trust motion Succeeds
    Posted on by
  4. Will not step down at any cost: PM Imran
    Posted on by
  5. Alert at airports across Pakistan, no govt official can fly out of country without NOC
    Posted on by