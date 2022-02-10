A DRUG dealer has been jailed for three years after he was caught red-handed cutting and bagging a stash of cocaine and heroin while looking after his poorly mother.

Sayed Ali Caught Selling Drugs At House Where He Cared For Mum, 84, in Bradford

Mohammed Sayed Ali was holding a Stanley knife and had a large hydraulic press, scales and dealer bags when police officers swooped on his home in Webster Street, Barkerend, Bradford, on November 11 last year.

They broke into the terraced house to find him with a store of heroin and cocaine, 16 cannabis plants growing upstairs, and £8,158 in cash kept at the address, Bradford Crown Court heard.

But while Ali was at work cutting and bagging the drugs he was also the sole carer for his 84-year-old mother who has dementia and was living at the house with him, his barrister said.

The court heard that bank statements seized by the police showed that £30,000 had gone into an account controlled by Ali in four months.

Recorder Simon

Jackson QC said: “This was a sophisticated operation spanning the supply of Class A and Class B drugs and substantial sums of money were being gathered in a relatively short period of time.”

Ali had previous convictions for offences of violence but nothing for drug trafficking, the court was told.

He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, production of cannabis, abstracting electricity, possession of cash as criminal property and converting criminal property.

His barrister, Lydia Pearce, said he had run up substantial gambling debts and also needed money to do up the house. He was looking after his mother at the property which was in a bad state of repair.

“It was a mix of very unfortunate circumstances and while he was under pressure,” Miss Pearce stated.

Ali did not run the drugs organisation, others dropped off the heroin and cocaine and picked it up when it had been cut, pressed and bagged.

Work was now being done on the house and Ali planned to return there with his mother on his release from prison.