Fouz Al-Otaibi appears in the images alongside husband Ahmed Moussa as the pair lounge in a bathtub while drinking Champagne.

Saudi Woman Sparked Fury For Drinking Champagne in Bath With Her Husband

In a second video clip she is also seen jumping on her husband’s lap before dancing around and swigging from a bottle of red wine.

But the images prompted fury in conservative Saudi Arabia, with viewers accusing her of ‘violating public decency’.

‘Where does those animals live,’ one user wrote. ‘If in Saudi Arabia, why aren’t they issued an arrest warrant against for spreading vice and violating public decency?’

‘Fame and money humiliate humans,’ another added.

‘God wants our daughters and Muslim girls covered,’ said a third.

While Fouz remained unrepentent in the face of the criticism, she did hit back at accusations she was drinking alcohol – saying the Champagne and wine

were both non-alcoholic.

Fouz has made a name for herself by provoking religious conservatives in Saudi Arabia, which has earned her some 500,000 followers online.

In the past, she has posted shots that include her jumping on her husband’s lap and exchanging kisses with him.

And in 2019 she provoked a furious backlash after posting her marriage contract online, containing a list of rules that her husband must abide by.

They included providing her with a household cleaner, money to live off, and stipulated that he cannot take another woman in marriage – which is sometimes permitted by Islamic marriage laws.

‘A man who marries after agreeing to any condition is stupid,’ one wrote.

‘Was she serious when she wrote out these conditions,’ another added. ‘I swear there are no more men.

‘Sharia stated that a man can marry four women and he can find a hundred better than this one.’