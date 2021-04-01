A woman in Saudi Arabia has been fined 50,000 Saudi Riyals for miscounseling her friend and urging her to find a better husband, the Jeddah Criminal Court has ruled.

Saudi Woman Fined 50,000 Riyals for Advising Friend to Leave Her Husband

This is when the young woman left her husband believing the advice and counseling of a friend. The husband had approached the court to show that his wife’s female friend had misunderstood them and that things had led to the divorce at their instigation.

The husband was awarded the money and the woman took a pledge that she will not advise any married woman, regardless of the motive for advice, according to the court records.

The defendant indicated that she wanted nothing but the best for her friend.

Lawyers described the court ruling as a unique judicial precedent.

The husband sued the woman for destroying his marriage

and claimed compensation for injuries he sustained.

The husband told the court that his wife’s friend had repeatedly advised him not to obey her and to marry someone other than himself.

His wife disobeyed him because of their counseling. The friend’s advice was that there was no need to live in submission to anyone.

He also told the court that it was the advice of a friend that ruined our marriage.

However, the girl claimed that she had given such advice to her married friend with good intentions.

But the court refused to accept this. The court closed the case by advising the wife that she should think seriously before taking the advice of friends and that many women would give such counseling out of jealousy.

The court advised spouses to accurately determine what advice to take seriously and what to ignore, because friends may spoil a relationship by giving bad advice out of jealousy.