Saudi Man, 88, Remarries for 11th Time Has 126 Children and Grandchildren

An 83-year-old Saudi man, who has 126 children and grandchildren, has remarried for the 11th time in Tabuk, in north-western Saudi Arabia, local media reported.

Ali Al Balawi, who has 18 sons, 20 daughters and 88 grandsons and daughters, celebrated his 11th marriage with a wedding reception in the presence of his family members and friends.

With the new bride, Al Balawi has four wives now. He says he is healthy and has never suffered from any illness. “So, there is nothing can prevent him from remarrying,” he said.

“I have financial, mental and physical capacity to maintain four wives,” Al Balawi said.

He said he never had marital problems because he treated his wives fairly. Al Balawi encouraged men who like to remarry to do it only if they could afford

and are in good health.

