The Saudi government has set an age limit for pilgrims intending to travel to the country to perform Umrah, besides mandating their vaccination.

Saudi Govt Sets Age Limit for Umrah Pilgrims

According to the Saudi Ministry for Hajj and Umrah, only pilgrims aged between 18 and 50 years will receive Umrah permits on the condition that they are fully vaccinated.

The pilgrims would need to submit their vaccination certificates to Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry to receive an online pilgrimage

visa.

The ministry advised that the intending pilgrims should choose only licensed travel companies in order to get the permits for performing Umrah and offering prayers inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The development has come a week after the kingdom’s ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, hinted at an early resumption of Umrah flights from Pakistan.

In a meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs, Noor ul Haq Qadri, the ambassador ensured full cooperation of the Saudi government in this regard.