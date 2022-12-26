Saudi embassy issues terror alert, asks citizens to limit movement in Pakistan

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Islamabad sent out a security advisory to its citizens living in Pakistan, asking them to “be vigilant and limit their travel” in light of the escalating terrorist danger.

The Islamabad police had also raised security to high alert in the capital. The police had said that checking was increased at all entry and exit points and requested the public to cooperate with inspections.

The Saudi security alert advised incoming Saudi residents and those in the country to “be cautious” and not venture out except for any necessity.

“Security of Islamabad has been placed at the highest level,” the alert said, adding that Saudis should contact the embassy and consulate if the need arises.

The warning comes a day after the US embassy forbade its personnel from visiting the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad out of concern for an assault. Other embassies in the country’s capital have similarly encouraged their personnel and people to limit their travel

for a while, especially until January 1.

The US government is “aware of information that unidentified persons are likely preparing to target Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays,” according to a security advisory released by the US embassy.

The US embassy also urged all its personnel to refrain from “non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season” due to the red alert declared in the city and the ban on public gatherings.

The embassy issued a warning to its employees, advising them to be watchful at gatherings, in places of worship, and away from crowded areas; to review their personal security plans; to carry identification; to heed police requests; to be aware of their surroundings; and to keep an eye on local media for updates.

The developments come in the wake of a suicide bombing in the federal capital on Friday which claimed the lives of a policeman and a taxi driver. According to the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), it was the first suicide attack in the capital since 2014.