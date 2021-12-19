Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Becomes Uncrowned King

Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman has taken over the reins of the country due to the illness of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Becomes Uncrowned King

According to the international news agency AFP, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has now assumed most of the responsibilities of being king due to the illness of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and he is becoming the uncrowned king of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been considered a real leader since his appointment as heir to the throne in June

2017, but earlier this month met with French President Emmanuel Macron and chaired a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council. 

Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, 36, seems to be busy carrying out all the functions of the kingdom, including presidential meetings, welcoming international delegations and dignitaries, and is gaining not only public but also international fame.

It should be noted that Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s standing as a champion of moderate Islam is being praised internationally, but his international reputation was severely damaged in 2018 by the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Istanbul Consulate.  

