Saudi Crown Prince MBS Sent 50 Hit-Men To Assassinate Rival Prince’s Top Spy and Kids in Canada

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a team of hit men to North America to assassinate a rival’s top spy, after taking his children and his brother hostage, because he knew secrets about the young royal’s brutal palace coup that brought him to power, a new lawsuit alleges.

Saad Aljabri, who once held a cabinet-level intelligence post under deposed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, has been living in exile in Toronto since bin Salman, also known as MBS, ruthlessly took power in 2017 and became the de facto ruler of the desert kingdom.

Aljabri on Wednesday filed a lawsuit with the District Court of the District of Columbia in which he alleges that ‘there is virtually no

one that defendant bin Salman wants dead’ more than him.

The lawsuit names MBS as well as other senior members of the Saudi government.

Aljabri alleges that the Saudi government has kidnapped his two adult children – son Omar, 21, and daughter Sarah, 20 – in an attempt to lure him back to the country.

Aljabri, who relocated to Canada with six of his children, is known to have connections to senior American government officials and is viewed as ‘a longtime trusted partner of senior US intelligence officials.’

Aljabri alleges in the lawsuit that one of the reasons MBS wants him dead is because he provided intelligence to the CIA pointing to the crown prince as responsible for the death of Khashoggi.