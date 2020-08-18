Saudi Crown Prince MBS Did Not Meet with COAS General Bajwa

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), General Faiz Hameed, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday amid strained ties between the two countries.

However, they couldn’t meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the visit.

It seems Saudi Arabia is in no mood to mend ties with Pakistan whose Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa who flew in to Riyadh to placate an angry Saudi leadership failed to secure a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,

Though Bajwa met Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Saudi Arabia’s military chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, he failed to meet the crown prince.

The decade-long friendship between both countries took a sharp turn when Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s issued a blunt warning

to Saudi Arabia after the latter refused to act against India over Kashmir issue.

Qureshi took Saudi Arabia to task in a TV interview for not obliging Pakistan over the issue of ‘organising’ a meeting of the Council of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers (CFM) on Kashmir in early February 2020.

Qureshi’s remarks revived Riyadh’s anger, who has forced Pakistan to pay back USD 1bn prematurely and is demanding another USD 1bn of the loan.

Pakistan was reportedly paying 3.2 per cent interest on the loan and it has now arranged USD 1 billion loan from State Administration Foreign Exchange (SAFE) of China at London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 1 per cent, which at current rates comes to around 1.18 per cent. Pakistan may have to arrange similar easy loans to pay up the rest USD 2 billion to Saudi Arabia.