Arabian Business, a Dubai-based news magazine, has reported that a new English dance music station is set to be launched in Saudi Arabia. The program will feature the latest dance music.

Saudi Arabia To Launch English Dance Music Station

Efforts are underway to recruit presenters for the upcoming station. Official names haven’t been revealed yet, but the station is considering presenters working in the Gulf countries.

In recent years, the popularity of dance music in Saudi

Arabia has witnessed a significant surge. The Kingdom is now home to some of the biggest electronic music festivals in the region, including SoundStorm, organized by MDLBEAST.

This event was launched in 2019 and has been organized in 2021 and 2022, featuring some of the most popular musicians, including Tiesto, Steve Aoki, and Hardwell.

The move is in line with the country’s efforts to diversify its entertainment industry and economy. The launch date for the station is yet to be announced.