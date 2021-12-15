In a recent interview with Riyadh-based Arab News daily, the Saudi representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, talked about the possibilities of normalizing ties with Israel provided that Isreal ensures to follow the clauses of the Arab Peace Initiative.

Saudi Arabia Ready to Fully Accept Israel

The initiative was presented with the aim to normalize the relations of Arab countries with Israel in exchange for the country’s full withdrawal from all Arab territories occupied in 1967 and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Commenting on the matter, Al-Mouallimi stated, “The official and latest Saudi position is that we are prepared to normalize relations with Israel as soon as Israel implements the elements of the Saudi Peace Initiative that was presented in 2002”

He further added

that Israel will gain recognition “not only from Saudi Arabia but the entire Muslim world, all 57 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation”.

Saudi Arabia has time and again made similar remarks, saying it would only normalize ties with Israel as per the parameters of peace stated in the 2002 Saudi-proposed Arab Initiative.

In February, during an interview with CNN, the KSA’s Foreign Minister had stated, “The normalization of Israel’s status within the region would bring tremendous benefits to the region as a whole”.

Last month, Israeli media reported that a delegation of around 20 American Jewish leaders had visited Saudi Arabia to meet with the senior officials. This delegation included at least six ministers and senior representatives of the Saudi royal house in an effort to discuss possibilities of establishing ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.