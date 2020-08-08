Saudi Arabia Feels Threatened by “Trolls” on Social Media After Prince Salman’s Accession

Online armies of self-styled Saudi patriots riding a wave of state-led nationalism attack critics and what they call “traitors” of the kingdom — but their growing clout has left the government uneasy.

Their rise has coincided with the ascent of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has overseen Saudi Arabia’s shift from austere religion towards hyper-nationalism as he pursues an ambitious transformation of the petro-state.

Trolls distorting political discourse are common in many countries, but Saudi Arabia’s so-called cyber “flies” — feisty defenders of state policy who often choose pictures of Saudi rulers as their avatar image — are an increasingly powerful force.

Their posts frequently tag Saudi security agencies, and their collective roar often leads to detentions, sackings and harassment.

These “phantom accounts” were long thought to be linked to the government, arising as part of a policy-driven by former royal court advisor Saud al-Qahtani.

Qahtani, sacked over the October 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, earned nicknames such as “Mr Hashtag” and “lord of the flies” for managing an electronic

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been disoriented by these social media accounts that it believes tarnish its reputation.

But a rare debate on state television in June sought to distance them from the government.

“How dangerous are these accounts that use pictures of state symbols and deploy threats as if they are supported by the government?” asked a host on Ekhbariya television..

The debate, echoed by other pro-government media, was widely seen as a warning to nationalists to fall in line.

“These phantom accounts have proved to be valuable to Saudi Arabia’s leadership,” Annas Shaker, a Washington-based Saudi expert, told AFP.

“But as they become ever more powerful, the government wants to assert control and show that they are the ultimate authority.”

However, the fact that Asimi himself got attacked online after the debate underscores the challenge of reining them in.

“What do they want us to do — stop defending the nation?” one nationalist fumed on Twitter.

The accounts, which gained prominence in parallel with official crackdowns to smother dissent, evoke widespread fear. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia thinks of these liberal accounts as a threat to its image.