Saudi Arabia Extends Ban On The Arrival Of Foreign Airlines to Enter Their Premises

Saudi Arabia has extended a ban on the arrival of foreign airlines within the kingdom amid the crisis.

General Authority of the Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) to convey the decision to the foreign airlines and aviation authorities.

The notice said that the foreign airlines would be barred to enter the Saudi premises until September 29. The cargo flights would, however, be exempted from the ban.

Technical landing flights and emergency flights will also remain exempted from the ban while flights having special permission from Saudi aviation authority would also be

allowed to land in the kingdom.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia resumed international flight operations from Riyadh airport in June this year.

The Riyadh Airports Company made it clear that the international flights resuming from King Khalid International Airport from May 8 (today) are meant for two reasons only.

In a tweet, the company said that flights will only repatriate Saudi nationals to the Kingdom and Saudi residents who wish to return to their origin country.

It was also stated that date for resumption of regular international flights from the Kingdom will be announced only after the concerned entities reach to an agreement.

The terminal 2 of the Riyadh airport would remain functional for the flight operations as empty planes would be allowed to land at the terminal.