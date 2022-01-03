The Saudi government has decided to increase fines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia Decides to Slap Fine of SR.1,000 On Those Who Don’t Wear Masks

According to the Saudi Interior Ministry, those who appear in public without masks will be fined 1,000 Saudi riyals. In Pakistani currency, this amount is around Rs. 50,000.

According to Arab media, repeated violations of the mask will be more harmful. Failure to wear a mask a second time

can result in a fine of up to 100,000 riyals.

According to the Saudi Interior Ministry, it is important to wear masks and follow social distance SOPs in all closed and open spaces across the country.

Following the decision of the ministry, the implementation of mask and social distance restriction has been started in all commercial establishments including Haramain Sharifain.

The third wave of coronavirus has begun in Saudi Arabia. Yesterday, 1024 COVID-19 cases were reported in one day. The total cases have exceeded 558,000.