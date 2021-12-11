The Saudi government has banned Tablighi Jamaat, a Sunni Islamic movement, calling it ‘one of the gates of terrorism’.

Saudi Arabia bans Tablighi Jamaat, links it to ‘terrorism’

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic affairs said in a tweet that the preachers in the mosque have been directed to allocate the next Friday sermon to warn people about the Tablighi Jamaat.

“Declaration of the misguidance, deviation and danger of this group, and that it is one of the gates of terrorism, even if they claim otherwise; Mention their most prominent mistakes,” it said.

“Mention their danger to society; Statement that affiliation with partisan groups, including (the Tablighi and Da’wah Group) is prohibited in the Kingdom

of Saudi Arabia,” the ministry added.

Originated in India in 1926, Tablighi Jamaat (Society for Spreading Faith) is a Sunni Islamic missionary movement that urges Muslims to return to a pure form of Sunni Islam and be religiously observant, especially with respect to dressing, personal behaviour, and rituals.

According to Pew Research Centre, Tablighi Jamaat operates roughly in 150 countries around the world, including Western Europe, Africa, and South Asia. In South Asia, the Tablighi Jamaat has a great following, especially in Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Thailand.

It is estimated to have somewhere between 350 to 400 million members across the globe. They collectively claim that their focus is only on religion and strictly avoid political activities and debates.