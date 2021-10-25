A man has been jailed after encouraging his nephew to lie to police following the fatal stabbing of Hazrat Umar in February 2019.

Sarwar Jailed for Encouraging his Nephew to lie to police Umar’s Murder

Adam Muhammed brutally attacked the 18-year-old with a Rambo-style knife in Bordesley Green before fleeing the scene and leaving his victim for dead.

He later attended hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the attack, however his uncle Mahmood Sarwar, encouraged 18-year-old Muhammad to lie to us in an initial bid to throw officers off the scent.

Muhammad told us he was robbed earlier in the day in the same area that the murder had taken place, which was how he came to receive knife injuries. Officers quickly realised this account didn’t add up, and he was arrested for Hazrat’s murder.

Whilst Muhammad was on remand in prison, Sarwar visited his nephew on three separate occasions. Despite having admitted his role in the murder, Sarwar continued to coach Muhammad on his defence and actively encouraged him to say the knife used in the attack actually belonged to the victim and he acted in self-defence, information which Muhammed had already told him was incorrect.

A Birmingham Crown Court on

1 April following a four day trial, 53-year-old Sarwar, of Endicott Road, Birmingham was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and today (6 May) he has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the homicide team, said: “This trusted member of the family purposely decided to try and sabotage a murder investigation, by encouraging his nephew to lie to detectives.

“Fortunately, we were able to determine the truth and a teenager was jailed for murder, and now his uncle has been jailed for perverting the course of justice.

“I hope this outcome shows that we take this type of crime incredibly seriously, and anyone who purposely attempts to corrupt an investigation could face time in prison.”

Two years on, the family of Hazrat have paid an emotional tribute to him: “It’s been over two years since our son, Hazrat Umar, was taken away from us. I still think of the pain he would have felt as he left.

“It is not getting any easier. The nights and days have become one without him and I’m longing for him to come back home. We miss him so much.”

In June 2019, Adam Muhammed pleaded guilty to Hazrat’s murder and was jailed for a minimum of 14 years.