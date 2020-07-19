Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are happily married now after signing their life away during an nikkah ceremony held on Thursday.

Sara Khan Ties the Knot with Falak Shabir

The newly-wed couple looked beautiful clad in traditional wedding attire as they beamed with joy at the start of their new chapter in life.

Sarah Khan’s engagement was followed by her wedding festivities starting from the Mayun ceremony.

Sarah announced

her engagement to singer Falak on Wednesday evening, a few hours after which the couple officially kicked off their wedding festivities with a mayun ceremony.

The couple officially tied the knot yesterday by signing their Nikah papers and set off for a new journey of their life.

The pictures from the ceremony are doing rounds on social media as fans and well wishers felicitated the celebrity couple on embarking on a beautiful journey together.